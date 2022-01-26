On Friday, Jan. 21, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Investigators were notified by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigators that William Allen Branson was possibly at a residence in the 18000 Block of Menefee Road. Branson, who had been featured on Crime Stoppers, holds multiple warrants, including trafficking in fentanyl, in Limestone County, Madison County, and City of Huntsville.
According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, “When investigators arrived at the residence on Menefee Road, they observed Branson and a female passenger sitting in a car. As investigators approached the residence and blocked the vehicle, Branson exited the vehicle, attempted to destroy evidence by dumping Fentanyl in the yard, and was quickly taken into custody. Once in custody, Branson provided several false names to investigators, used a false birthday and a false social security number.” The female in the car, later identified as Eliza Leigh Bass, also had several warrants.
William Allen Branson, 32, of Toney, Ala., was arrested on his outstanding warrants. Branson has also been charged with 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and felony obstruction of justice using a false identity. Branson remains in the Limestone County Detention Center on $9500.00 bond.
Eliza Leigh Bass, 35, of Toney, Ala., has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and has been released from the Limestone County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.
“I’m proud of our investigators and their work to properly identify the suspect, and safely removing the dangerous drug, fentanyl, from our community. I want to thank Madison County Sheriff’s Office for their partnership and quickly sharing this information with our investigators. The relationships with our local agencies will always be crucial in helping each of us to keep our communities safe,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.