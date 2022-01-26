David Phillip Clem, 82 of Athens, passed away on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022, at Athens Limestone Hospital. Mr. Clem was born on April 4th, 1939, to Milton Eugene and Leacie Gilbert Clem. Mr. Clem was a US Navy Veteran. Mr. Clem is survived by his wife, Deborah Clem; sons Gene Clem, Caleb Cle…