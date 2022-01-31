FILE - A Confederate monument in Tuskegee, Ala., is shown with its base wrapped in tarps on June 12, 2020. A Confederate heritage group is fighting an Alabama county's lawsuit that could lead to the removal of the rebel monument in the heart of nearly all-Black Tuskegee. Circuit Judge Steven Perryman has set a hearing for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in a lawsuit filed on behalf of Macon County and some residents against the local and state chapters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which erected scores of rebel monuments across the South in the early 1900s.