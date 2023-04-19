In the third day of testimony in the Mason Sisk capital murder retrial jurors viewed autopsy photos of the five family members that he is accused of shooting to death nearly four years ago.
Sisk, 14 at the time of the killings, is charged with the Labor Day 2019 weekend deaths of his father, John Wayne Sisk; stepmother, Mary Sisk; brother, Grayson, 6; sister, Aurora, 4, and infant brother, Colson, 6 months, while they lay sleeping.
Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise cautioned the 10-man, 4-woman jurors as well as press and family members and friends seated in the gallery that the photos were graphic and if anyone thought the photos would be too disturbing, they should leave immediately.
However, the jury had no choice but to view the photos, being part of their duties is to view all evidence.
No one from the gallery left the courtroom, but when photos included those of the children’s autopsies, one person left the courtroom in tears. Mason Sisk, who has a naturally pale complexion, kept his eyes down and seamed to be flushed at the evidence.
The retrial is the result of a September trial that ended in a mistrial when newly retrieved cellphone messages came to light that might have a bearing on the case. That evidence is yet to be presented.
Testimony was to resume today, April 19, at 1:15 p.m.
