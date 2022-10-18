We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our retired K-9 Officers, K-9 Blitz, who passed away Monday, October 10, at age 11. K-9 Blitz was a Belgian Malinois and served the ALEA K-9 Unit from 2013 until his retirement in January 2021. After ending his career in law enforcement, K-9 Blitz enjoyed retirement with his handler, Senior Trooper Adam Marsh.
Thank you, K-9 Blitz, for your years of faithful and dedicated service to the State of Alabama. Rest in peace, dear friend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.