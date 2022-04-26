On Saturday, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful partnered with Athens State University to present an Earth Day and Outdoor EXPO.
The event was on the ASU campus and included a variety of vendors, shows and tours.
Vicky Smith “The Bat Lady” and The Science Guys were among the performers.
The university offered guided historic tree tours and the Limestone County Master Gardners were available to answer gardening questions.
Limestone Pediatric Dental sponsored the Boyd Family Farm Petting Zoo.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was available to present their boat and patrol vehicles, as well as game memorabilia.
“Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful would like to thank Athens State University for partnering with us for our Earth Day & Outdoor EXPO on Saturday, April 23. It was a beautiful day and we had a large turnout for the event! It was great to see families and individuals having fun while they learned about nature, interacted with animals, insects, bats, and reptiles, and learned about different ways to care for the world around us.
Thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of this event by attending, volunteering, having a booth space, or sponsoring,” said Leigh Patterson, Executive Director at Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful.
