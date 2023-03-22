Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful is calling for volunteers as they set out this Saturday, March 25, for the Tennessee River Cleanup. KALB is teaming with TVA for a concentrated cleanup of the areas along the Tennessee River in southern Limestone County.
From 8 a.m. until noon, volunteers will work in teams to remove trash and other debris. Boats, canoes, and kayaks are welcome to participate to better clean up along the shorelines and in the water. Young volunteers are also welcome as the areas targeted are away from traffic.
“Our waterways are a very important resource for the residents of Limestone County. Our rivers supply our drinking water, recreation opportunities, habitat for wildlife, and natural beauty for our peaceful enjoyment,” KALB said regarding the importance of their yearly river cleanup events. “Sadly, our waterways are disrespected by some who use them as trash dumps. You can find old TVs, tires, and trash of all kinds along the roadways leading to the water, at boat launch sites, and in the river itself.”
Volunteers will meet at the Cowford Campground, located at 8700 Cowford Road, to register, receive instructions, and receive supplies. Hold harmless agreements are required to be signed, and volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult and have a hold harmless agreement signed by them. These agreements can be completed prior to the event.
Breakfast will be provided by KALB and TVA prior to the cleanup, and the first 100 volunteers will receive a free litter grabber and reusable litter bag to take home.
Volunteers will also be provided with trash bags, mesh bags, litter grabbers, gloves, safety vest and some buckets. Volunteers may bring their own shovels, rakes, and other equipment. Volunteers are encouraged to wear clothing and footwear appropriate for cleaning up trash and debris. Sunscreen and bug repellent are also recommended.
To register, call (256)-233-8000 or email KALBCares@gmail.com to let KALB know you’ll be joining. Although pre-registration is not required, it helps to ensure adequate food and supplies are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.