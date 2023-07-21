Athens Police Department logo
On July 20, 2023, at 9:32pm, the Athens Police Department responded to a two (2) vehicle collision at the intersection of US Highway 31 and Golden Eagle Drive. Sean Patrick Cavender (36), of Mulvane, Kansas was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the other involved vehicle sustained minor injuries. At this time, the cause of the collision is still being investigated.

