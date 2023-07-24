A two vehicle collision that occurred Thursday evening, July 20, at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 31 and Golden Eagle Drive claimed the life of Sean Patrick Cavender, 36, of Mulvane, Kansas. Cavender, a preacher, was visiting Athens for the 2023 Truth Lectures at Athens Bible School at which he spoke the morning prior to the accident.
According to the Athens Police Department, Cavender was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries. The cause of the collision is still being investigated.
Cavender was a member of the Westside Church of Christ in Wichita, Kansas where he served as an evangelist.
“We will miss his big smile, gracious spirit, and generous encouragement,” friend and fellow minister Bruce Reeves said in a message on a GiveSendGo page set up for Cavender’s family.
Cavender leaves behind his wife Kristin and their two young sons, Zeke (4) and Xander (8). Funeral services will take place Tuesday, July 25, in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.