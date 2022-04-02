On Saturday, April 2, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful will host a clean-up at Elk River from 8 a.m. until noon.
The clean-up is part of an annual effort to clean up roadsides, public lands and waterways around Limestone County.
The cleanup is out in West Limestone at the Hatchery Road boat launch.
“What we are going to do is we are going to start with some coffee at the sign-in, and we will also provide lunch when they’re finished. So if they will come and get signed in, we will give them supplies to use for the cleanup, like litter grabbers, garbage bags, gloves and safety vests, and we can then send them out to different areas to clean. They can really pick the area of their choice; if they don’t have an area, we’ll help them find one,” said Leigh Patterson, executive director of Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful.
Patterson encourages people to think before they litter and to consider the impact littering has on the environment and the community.
While the situation on Elk River isn’t as serious as it has been in the past, due to the commissioner’s commitment to keeping it clean, littering is still an issue in West Limestone.
“I have to be honest, we went out yesterday to look for areas to clean, and it’s pretty clean already. They’re doing a great job out there in District 4 keeping that trash picked up,” said Patterson. “We want to see the littering end. Unfortunately, it hasn’t ended; the commissioner out there is just very good at getting it taken care of. Hopefully, though, if people continue to see it cleaned and stay clean, maybe they will be less likely to throw out litter or think more about it before they throw litter out of their car,” said Patterson.
Lunch will be provided at noon for participants.
“The Limestone County Commission is proud to be a partner of the Elk River Clean Up. This event would not be the success it is every year without Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful and all of the fantastic volunteers. I cannot thank them enough for their dedication to our county,” said District Four Commissioner LaDon Townsend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.