Jennifer Kennedy, STEM LabSpecialist at SPARK Academy at Cowart Elementary, has recently received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. President Joe Biden named 102 STEM teachers as recipients of this award on Feb. 8. The PAEMST awards are among the nation’s highest honor of distinction for K-12 mathematics, science, technology, engineering and computer science educators. This award recognizes teachers for their contributions to the classroom and to the profession. Kennedy was selected to receive this honor for her excellence in science teaching and dedication to STEM education.
Kennedy, a 27-year veteran teacher, uses innovative teaching practices to share her deep passion for STEM with her students.
“Science is all about understanding how the world works. I am so fortunate to go on that journey of discovery and understanding with my students. Their curiosity motivates me,” said Kennedy. “It is an incredible honor to be recognized at the national level. I am so excited to have the opportunity in the future to work with other educators on ways to continue to strengthen science education around the country.”
National Science Foundation, which manages the PAEMST on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, provides each recipient with a $10,000 cash prize.
Historically, awardees also received a certificate signed by the president of the United States and a trip to Washington D.C. for a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities. In 2022, awardees will be recognized virtually, with plans to travel to Washington, D.C. at a later date.
According to SPARK Academy Principal, Dr. Beth McKinney, “Jennifer shares her passion for STEM learning with SPARK students and their families (and our faculty, too). She is so deserving of this award as a result of touching so many young lives and helping students discover their own strengths and talents.” McKinney went on to say, “She is truly the quintessential STEM teacher.”
The Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching was established by Congress in 1983 and is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Since its inception, more than 5,200 teachers have been recognized for their exemplary contributions to mathematics and science education in the classroom and to their profession. To learn more about the awards program, visit www.paemst.org.
