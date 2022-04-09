On Thursday, the Senate confirmed 51-year-old Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman — and only third Black person — to serve as a Supreme Court Justice.
“It is an honor to witness such a historic event. Seeing another female on the Supreme Court encourages young girls all around the world to believe in their dreams. This nomination will open so many doors for women of all races,” said Linda Moore, athletic director for Athens City Schools.
She will be the second-youngest justice on a court where no one is 75, yet, for the first time in history.
Jackson will take her seat on the Supreme Court in the summer, when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.
Jackson, who has nine years of experience on the federal bench, was confirmed by a 53-47 vote.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said ahead of the vote that Jackson’s confirmation would be a “joyous day — joyous for the Senate, joyous for the Supreme Court, joyous for America.”
Three Republicans voted in favor of confirming Jackson. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah voted in favor of Jackson.
Statements from Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah all said the same thing — they might not always agree with Jackson, but they found her to be enormously well qualified for the job. Collins and Murkowski both decried increasingly partisan confirmation fights, which only worsened during the battles over Trump’s three picks. Collins said the process was “broken” and Murkowski called it “corrosive” and “more detached from reality by the year,” according to the Associated Press.
When Jackson is seated, it’ll be a 6-3 conservative court with 4 women on the bench, the most women to simultaneously serve on the court in history.
Locals are excited to witness this moment in American history.
“I’m excited about it. I am elated that, you know, Black women are moving up and getting their due justice in the Supreme Court. I think she’s a good candidate, and I think she’d do a great job. I think she’s the best person for the job,” said Shelrol Arnold of Harvest.
Shannon Cameron of Athens expressed what it means to her to see someone like herself on the Supreme Court.
“I can finally see someone that’s in a position such as that, that looks like me and looks like my family, looks like my children. I can say that, you know, they can look at that and see, they can do that if they want to, because they’ve seen someone before. So that’s first one of the things, and then otherwise, I’ve listened to what she went through while being questioned for the position. I felt like she did a fabulous job and maintained herself very well during all of that. I was incredibly happy that she did survive that and then to actually be confirmed, has just been a happy thing to me. I’ve just felt happy about it because it needed to happen. It should have already happened, but now it has. and that’s a great thing,” said Cameron.
Renae Reynolds of Decatur said this moment in history is long overdue, but she is glad to finally see a Black woman seated on the Supreme Court.
“I am so proud; that we finally came to have a Black woman in the Supreme Court is long overdue. The emotions that I have are overwhelming, but they’re good emotions. This has been a long time coming, and I’m very proud of President Biden taking the lead and taking the charge to do so when others wouldn’t,” said Reynolds.
Jackson will see cases involving race, both in college admissions and voting rights, during her first term as Justice. She has elected to sit out the court’s consideration of Harvard’s admission program as a graduate of Harvard and a member of its board of overseers.
