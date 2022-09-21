On Oct. 1, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Farmers Market Pavilion located at 409 W. Green St. in downtown Athens, patrons can shop all their favorite produce, artisan, and prepared food vendors.
Patrons can hear music from Houston Ridge Bluegrass Band from 9-11 a.m., and the kids can trick or treat at each vendor booth and make a fall craft!
The Athens-Limestone County Public Library will have free books while supplies last.
Athens Farmers Market Manager Kat Greene encourages patrons to get to this specialty market early.
“Just like the wonderful farmers market season this summer, the fresh produce and goods go quickly,” Greene said. “I encourage everyone to come early for the best selections from our vendors.”
The Athens Farmers Market is an Alabama Certified Farmers Market. All produce is locally and naturally grown in North Alabama or the Tennessee Valley. Prepared foods sold at the market are also locally made, as are the handcrafted goods offered by our local artisans. Athens Farmers Market is a program of Athens Main Street.
