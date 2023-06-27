Families enjoyed a great weekend of carnival fun at this year’s opening weekend of the Athens Lions Club Kiddie Carnival’s. The carnival has been a generational summer tradition going back to at least the 1950’s when it began operating at its Forrest Street location.
The summer pop-up thunderstorms stayed away on opening weekend allowing youngsters to enjoy a wonderful evening experiencing classic carnival rides, delicious fair concessions, games, and face-painting.
The Athens Kiddie Carnival is open every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday now until July 29 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The carnival is hosted each year by the Athens Lions Club with help from several area volunteer groups. Admission is free and ride tickets cost just 50 cents.
