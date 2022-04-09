Kingston- Pet of the week

Hi my name is Kingston, but everyone calls me King. I'm an old man, but I have lots of love to give. I was found wandering the streets lost and cold until some nice people found me and brought me to the local shelter. There, I got lots of food and love! If you are looking for a dog that will give you lots of love and lay on the couch with you, that's me! Come meet me today!
Kingston is good with children and cats but prefers being the only dog. He is house trained, current on all vaccinations and neutered. For more information, or if you have any questions, please contact Peace Love and Animals at peaceloveandanimals@gmail.com or call (256) 233-4343.
