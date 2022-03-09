On Tuesday, Athens State University hosted the International Women’s Day luncheon in the Carter Gymnasium.
Missy Ming Smith, the vice-chair of the ASU Board of Trustees, moderated the event. Kristin Scroggin, CEO of GenWHY Communications, gave the keynote address.
Smith joined a panel of four graduates of ASU: Elizabeth Thomas, Kennedy Malone, U’Meeka Smith and Brandy McCain.
Smith is a longstanding member of the North Alabama community. She was the first Alabama woman to anchor an evening newscast. She worked as an anchor at WHNT-TV and WAFF-TV in Huntsville until she went on to serve as the director of information and community relations for the Madison County Commission for more than two decades.
Scroggins specializes in generational diversity and communications. She has served as a professor of communications at the University of Alabama in Huntsville for 15 years and, in 2017, launched GenWHY communications.
Thomas works as a Parsons Corporation contractor to the Missile Defense Agency. Malone is a second grade teacher at Creekside Primary School. Smith is the Assistant Director of the Office of diversity, equity and inclusion for the city of Huntsville. McCain is the chief operating officer for GEBC Services.
Scroggins gave the keynote address, encouraging women to be real and true to themselves and to remember to maintain self care.
She encouraged the audience to know who they are surrounding themselves with and to listen to the stories of women they encounter.
“You have this whole opportunity throughout your life to find these people who are missing puzzle pieces, who help put together the real version of you, if you get the opportunity to encounter them or their life story,” said Scroggins.
She went on to encourage women to be comfortable in their skin and to avoid comparing themselves to others too much, but recognized society teaches women to compare each other.
“I think we are taught from the moment we are out there to be comparing ourselves to other people,” said Scroggins.
Scroggins spoke to young women to tell them the need to compare and compete diminishes over time.
“So, I think learning how to become comfortable in your own skin is a journey, and for those of you that are younger along the way here, let me give you some great news. As you get older, you start to care significantly less, right?” said Scroggins.
Throughout her address, Scroggin laced in directives for women to remember success is not linear or objective and looks different for each person, but for every woman, an important part of success is self care.
The event was organized by the Bicentennial Committee, consisting of ASU faculty, city and county officials and community members, and it is considered a bicentennial event.
Bicentennial events will continue throughout the year.
