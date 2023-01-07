Wayne Kuykendall will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Limestone County Historical Society quarterly meeting. The public is invited as Kuykendall speaks on the topic of “Our Southern Heritage.”
Kuykendall is from Athens and will share his passion and knowledge of historic homes, antiques, and restoration. He has served the Athens/Limestone County community as Chairman of the Limestone County Historic Commission and Chairman of the Athens Storytelling Festival.
Being historically accurate is of the utmost importance in all projects in which Kuykendall has been involved. A few of those projects include Cotton Hill, the Walker House, the Red House on South Clinton Street, several Market Street storefronts, and three log homes.
“It’s so unfortunate that we have lost some very great structures in Athens and outlying areas. It’s been my goal to preserve as many as possible,” Kuykendall said. “There are three types of renovations: remuddle, remodel, and restore. I choose the third one.”
The Limestone County Historical Society’s quarterly meeting will be held Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church Rodgers Center. Refreshments will be served at 2:30 p.m. with the program starting at 3 p.m. The event is free to the public.
