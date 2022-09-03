Labor Day Closings for Monday, Sept. 5, 2022

• All Athens City offices will be closed. Sanitation will run as scheduled. Please have bins to the curb the night before.

• All Limestone County Commission offices. Sanitation will run as scheduled. Please have bins to the curb the night before.

• Athens City Schools

• Limestone County Schools

• Lindsay Lane Christian Academy

• Athens Bible School

• The Athens News Courier office will be closed Monday.

