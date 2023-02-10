Owners and caretakers of Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve in Colbert County, Jim and Faye Lacefield, have donated the property to Land Trust of North Alabama. As future stewards, the Land Trust will ensure this unique 693-acre natural treasure in Northwest Alabama is properly and permanently cared for while also allowing continued low-impact public access.
In August 2020, the Land Trust was assigned a conservation easement for the Cane Creek property, previously held by The Nature Conservancy in Alabama. Last year, the Land Trust took on a management role hiring two staff members who are on-site during the preserve’s open hours to assist visitors with sign-in, provide trail information, and complete property and trail maintenance. After a successful partnership, the Lacefields have chosen the Land Trust as stewards of this special place. This will be the Land Trust’s ninth public nature preserve and first in Northwest Alabama.
“The Land Trust is truly honored that the Lacefields have entrusted us with their dream. It was their passion to protect this irreplaceable landscape and share it with the world. We are thrilled to carry on that story,” said Marie Bostick, Land Trust of North Alabama Executive Director.
Over the past 40 years, the Lacefields preserved the breathtaking property southwest of Tuscumbia, created nearly 18 miles of hiking trails, cared for the land, and welcomed visitors to explore or study there. Cane Creek Canyon’s rolling topography and dramatic falls provide an incredibly diverse ecological area supporting significant biodiversity, cultural history as well as recreational and educational opportunities. Protection of the property prevents degradation of these rich biological resources and aquatic corridors providing habitats for a wide variety of plants and wildlife.
Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve is open to the public each weekend (Friday – Sunday from 7 a.m–5 p.m.). Visit landtrustnal.org/properties/cane-creek-preserve to plan your visit and get more information about the property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.