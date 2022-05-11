Chapman Mountain, a 472-acre property alongside Hwy. 72, has received a 92-acre addition expansion of preserved land to fill an existing hole in the Chapman Mountain Nature Preserve.
Many people contributed to the Land Trust of North Alabama to raise $370,000. The preserve will now total 551 acres.
“Chapman Mountain has remained an untouched woodland area for many years. Full of wildlife, hardwood trees, karst features, a variety of interesting plant life, as well as trails from earlier days,” said the Land Trust of North Alabama in a statement.
In 2001, the land was almost purchased and developed, but the Land Trust stepped in to preserve it. The Chapman Mountain Preserve opened in 2018 with the support of Terry Properties, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama and Vulcan Materials Company.
Alabama A&M granted the preserve a trail license allowing them to access an additional 188 acres of land adjoining the preserve later in 2018.
The Land Trust purchased an additional 86-acre portion of the mountain in 2019.
“This centrally located haven for recreation and wildlife features an education pavilion, disc golf course, and over three miles of trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding,” said the Land Trust.
The latest campaign for funds served to purchase land on the west side of the mountain.
“The property, surrounded on three sides by the existing Land Trust nature preserve, has been recently logged but will be allowed to naturalize over time to provide an uninterrupted wildlife corridor within a highly developed area,” said the Land Trust.
