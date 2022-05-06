Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed that the getaway vehicle used by Casey White and Vicky White has been located. At a news conference Friday afternoon, Singleton said that the gold/copper colored 2007 Ford Edge SUV was found in an towing company’s impound lot in Williamson County, Tenn.
“The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office received a call last Friday afternoon at 1:50 p.m. that there was an abandoned car. They responded, the car was towed at 2:37 p.m. last Friday. That means, that’s about a two hour drive from here, three hours and 50 minutes after they left Florence, Ala., they abandoned that vehicle,” Singleton said.
Based on how quickly the fugitives abandoned the vehicle, authorities believe the car possibly experienced mechanical issues. “It was abandoned pretty much out in the middle of nowhere on the side of a county road where it would obviously draw attention and be found,” Singleton said. Authorities are now trying to find any witnesses in the area and determine if any vehicles in the area have been reported stolen.
“I don’t know what she was up to. I think at this point it’s obviously a jailhouse romance,” Singleton said about Vicky White. “I think her knowledge of corrections and her knowledge of the procedures that we use here in the sheriff’s office on transport most definitely played to her advantage. I think this was a very well thought out plan. Her knowledge ... we are sort of at a loss. It’s a very calculated plan.”
Sheriff Singleton had a message for Vicky White. “You know we are going to find you. Hopefully we find you safe. If you are safe right now, still safe, get out while you can and turn yourself in to local authorities,” he said.
