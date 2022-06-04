Ralph D. Long and Walter L. Patterson, Jr., qualified voters of Lauderdale County, filed a notice contesting the results of the State Representative, District No. 2 nominations of Jason Spencer Black and Ben Harrison to go to a run-off on the grounds of misconduct, fraud and/or corruption.
The two individuals are also contesting the results of State Representative, District No. 1, State Republican Executive Committee, Place No. 1, State Republican Executive Committee, Place No. 2 and State Republican Executive Committee, Place No. 3.
“The aforementioned election results are being contested on the grounds of malconduct, fraud, and/or corruption allegedly perpetrated by Senator Tim Melson, Representative Phillip Pettus, Candidate Scott Jones, Candidate Phillip Pettus II, and others known or unknown, satisfying $17-13-78, Code of Alabama, 1975. More specifically, the election contest would allege certain violations of Alabama Campaign Laws and Alabama Campaign Finance Laws,” according to a notice of contest obtained by The News Courier.
In a statement to The News Courier, Noah Wahl with the Limestone County Republican party said “all I know is that the contest has been made and the state party is going to hear it, but we have not heard a timeline on that for sure. What they’re saying is no candidate will be seated until they’ve reviewed it and made their ruling.”
This is a developing story.
