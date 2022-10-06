As thousands gather into the historic Athens State University campus for this week’s festivities with the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddler’s Convention, some may be concerned about public safety and traffic interruptions.
The Athens Police Department and the Athens State Campus Security will provide security and traffic enforcement throughout the duration of the event to ensure a safe environment for all guests.
“We will have people doing walkthroughs and riding through the streets and the parking areas the best we can,” said Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson. “During the heavier times we will have the command post there, and we’ll be staffing it to look at cameras all through the campus area to monitor any issues we may have and provide assistance, if needed, whether it’s fire, police, or medical service.”
Floyd asks guests to park in well lit areas, not leave valuable items visible in cars, and to lock cars.
“Guests park wherever they can find a place on campus and in the surrounding area,” said Chris Latham, Director of Marketing, Public Relations, and Publications.
There will be limited parking for guests on campus in the area around the Carter Gymnasium and across Hobbs Street at the College Street Centre. Handicap parking will be available around Sandridge Hall. The Waters Hall parking lot will be closed to guests. Parking on Athens State property will be free for guests, but parking in the surrounding areas may require payment.
“Some residential homes around Athens State allow paid parking on their property and many guests park at the Baptist church nearby,” said Latham.
Street parking can be found along the streets surrounding Athens State, but it may be subject to time constraints.
Illegally parking on campus or in the surrounding area could result in being towed or fined.
Beaty Street between Pryor and Hobbs Streets is closed for the duration of the event. Pryor Street from Elkton to just past Beaty will be closed during the evening concerts to flow pedestrian traffic.
If traffic on Pryor Street becomes congested to the point it’s dangerous, the Athens Police Department may close the road.
“We’re hoping to avoid that, but it’s what we’ve done in the past during the busier times,” said Floyd.
“Slow down and pay attention to the road,” Floyd said of motorists driving through the area of the convention. “People like to ride down through there and pay more attention to what’s going on at the convention.”
