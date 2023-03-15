April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and The Limestone Child Advocacy Center is getting revved up for a motorcycle ride for the cause. This year’s Child Abuse Prevention Charity Ride and Kids Festival will be Saturday, April 1.
The event is open to all riders and will begin at Redstone Harley-Davidson in Madison. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 10:45 a.m. The cost is $20 for single riders and $30 for rider and passenger.
“Our goal is to build up this motorcycle ride and have it be our spring fundraiser every year,” LCAC Community Awareness Coordinator Christina Bowsher said.
The estimated 45 minute ride will end at the Limestone County Courthouse Annex parking lot where a fun kids festival will be in full swing. The festival is free for families and will include inflatables, face painting, and much more. Food vendors will also be have food available for purchase. The kids festival is 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
“At the end, all the bikers will be coming in,” Bowsher said. “Everyone is welcome to come and look at the bikes and play on the inflatables and hang out.”
All money raised will benefit the Limestone Child Advocacy Center and aid in providing free services to children impacted by abuse. For more information please visit www.limestonecac.com
