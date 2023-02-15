The Alabama Department of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention, also known as the Children’s Trust Fund, is joining local and state leaders on Feb. 17 at the National Children’s Advocacy Center to present a check in the amount of $1,334,925 to local grantee organizations in Alabama’s Fifth Congressional District. Among those receiving grants is the Limestone Child Advocacy Center.
“The Limestone Child Advocacy Center was awarded three grants by the Children’s Trust Fund of Alabama, totaling $125,500. This is an increase of $40,000 from last fiscal year. These funds allow us to provide parenting classes, teach child abuse prevention classes in all Limestone County Schools, and provide numerous educational opportunities to parents and community partners throughout the year. All these services are provided free of charge because of the Children’s Trust Fund,” LCAC Executive Director Becky Bentley said.
LCAC is looking forward to introducing new programs in the coming year.
Bentley said, “As the year continues, watch for a new program we are launching thanks to these additional funds. The LCAC has taken on the goal of achieving Tipping Point in Limestone County. This means that over the next five years, ten percent of the county population will have participated in a child abuse prevention class through the LCAC. These can be taken online, through your civic organization, your church, your place of employment, or open invitation trainings. We are very excited about this program and the positive outcomes it will produce for the children and parents of Limestone County. This program is funded through Children’s Trust Fund with quality outcome-based material received through our partnership with Darkness To Light. We are blessed with support from partners such as these and thankful for the opportunity to serve the residents of Limestone County. Our goal is to have a county where all children are safe and free to be children. If you are interested in knowing more about our agency please feel free to reach out at (256) 998-5556.”
