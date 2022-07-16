The Limestone County Board of Education met Tuesday, July 12, and approved the following items of business.
• Purchase of furniture from Vicro for the following schools: Blue Springs Elementary ($7,664.12), Cedar Hill Elementary ($19,843.14), Creekside Elementary ($53,944.37), Elkmont High School ($130,675.00), Johnson Elementary ($26,457.75), Tanner High School ($63,376.50), and the District ($51,483.66) for a total cost of $353,444.54. (General fund- US Communities 2022 Contract)
• Career Technical Center’s purchase of 13 Dell Precision T5810 computers and equipment at a total cost of $21,320 for the pre-engineering program for use of CAD software at no cost to the LCBoE.
• Purchase of textbooks for the University of North Alabama Dual Enrollment Program at a total cost of $46,194.45 from Follett Content Solutions. (State Textbook funds)
• May 2022 bank reconciliation and financials
• June 2022 bank reconciliation and financials
