LCBoE recognizes student excellence

Limestone County Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse at last week’s school board meeting recognized several school groups for their outstanding achievements. Fourteen students from the Limestone County Career Technical Center earned top three finishes at the 2022 Alabama State SkillsUSA competition. “This is the Career Technical Center’s 50th anniversary and the center has had SkillsUSA state winners and national competitors 49 of the 50 years,” Shearouse said.
Area band students who earned a chair in the All-State Band and District Honor Band were also recognized. Those who made All-State band auditioned online and were chosen to perform in the statewide honor band in Mobile.
The following items were also approved.
Use of schools
Ardmore High School
• Southern Vortex to use the softball fields on May 13, 2022- Aug. 13, 2022 for practice only (no games).
• Alabama Sports Elite to use the softball fields on May 16, 2022- August 16, 2022 for practice only (no games).
Tanner High School
• Dream Chasers to use the gym from May 25, 2022- August 1, 2022 for summer practices and games.
Overnight trips
All schools
• Gifted program students to travel to Dauphin Island, Ala. on October 23-26, 2022.
Career Technical Center
• JROTC cadets to travel to Alabama 4-H center in Columbiana, Ala., on June 10-13, 2022 for the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge Camp.
• Students to travel to Atlanta, Ga., on June 20-25, 2022 for National SkillsUSA Competition.
Clements High School
• Girls basketball team to travel to the University of Tennessee on June 17-18, 2022 for a basketball camp.
East Limestone High School• Girls basketball team to travel to Gulf Shores, Ala., on November 18-22, 2022 for a Thanksgiving Tournament.
Elkmont High School
• Senior Beta Club members to travel to Nashville, Tenn., on July 1-4, 2022 to attend the National Senior Beta Club Convention.
• Band members to travel to Orlando, Fl., on March 13-16, 2023, to perform in a parade at Universal Studios.
Acceptance of bid• Child Nutrition Program: ice cream- Purity Ice Cream, bread- Flowers Bakery, chemicals- SFSPac.
• Maintenance Department: various flooring projects from Moran Carpets at a cost of $191,800.
Property no longer needed for public school purposes.
• Ardmore High School- old football observation tower.
• Career Technical Center- 2001 Ford Focus, 1997 Ford F250, 1999 Ford F250, 1963 Ford Fairlane.
• East Limestone High School-old bleachers from Field 3.
Other business• Ardmore High School’s contract with Under Armour, Inc. for athletic apparel and gear through Lee’s Sporting Goods.
• Acceptance of quote from Hardiman Remediation Services for abatement of asbestos in floor tile in the East Limestone High School cafeteria at a cost of $20,300 (capital projects fund).
• Purchase of kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th grade Social Studies Weekly and grades 3-5 Science Weekly at a cost of $34,165.80 (state textbook funds).
• Purchase of K-5 McGraw Hill Reading Wonders Textbooks and Connect Ed Digital Licenses for the 2022-2023 school year at a cost of $273,084.66 (state textbook funds).
• Cedar Hill Elementary’s purchase of 10 ViewSonic Interactive Panels from InCare K12 at a cost of $16,150.00 (Title I funds).
• Agreement between Limestone County Board of Education and Purchasing Association of Central Alabama at a maximum cost of $662.99 to allow Child Nutrition Program and other departments to make purchases for various items as needed without bidding (general fund).
• West Limestone High School’s contract with BSN Sports for purchase and supply of athletic apparel and equipment.
• West Limestone High School’s agreement with Agile Sport Technologies Inc. (Hudl) from Hudl subscriptions, Hudl assist, and additional products and services at a cost of $8,700 (local school funds).
• Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB) Annual Membership renewal in the amount of $15,000 (general fund).
• Renewal of LCBoE’s annual subscription to Simbli Meetings Module from eBOARDsolutions for facilitation of its board meetings in the amount of $9,100 (general fund).
• Purchase of SPIRE Intervention materials from school specialty at a cost of $15,374.61 to be used for grades K-8 to meet the guidelines of the Alabama Administrative Code on Dyslexia and the Alabama Literacy Act (state textbook funds).
• Purchase of Lakeshore Education Classroom Package at a cost of $30,491.00 for the New Sugar Creek Elementary Pre-K to include classroom furniture, resources, manipulatives and items needed to create the new preschool classroom (general fund with reimbursement from the Department of Early Childhood OSR Pre-K grants funds).
• Purchase of Lakeshore Education Classroom package at a cost of $30,491.00 for the New Blue Springs Elementary Pre-K #2 to include classroom furniture, resources, manipulatives and items needed to create the new preschool classroom (general fund with reimbursement from the Department of Early Childhood OSR Pre-K grants funds).
• Renewal of SCHOOLinSITES annual contract at a cost of $20,825.00 (general funds).
• March 2022 bank reconciliation and financials.
• Agreement between Limestone County Board of Education and Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB) for strategic planning consultation at a cost of $12,000 to include 13.5 days of the consultants time and additional services at a cost outlined in the agreement (general fund).
• Acceptance of quote from Virco for new library furniture at West Limestone at a cost of $52,939.76 and acceptance of quote from Wenger for new band room furniture at West Limestone at a cost of $61,359.28 (general fund).
