Limestone County Churches Involved received a generous donation Wednesday morning made possible from the offerings collected at the Ecumenical Lenten luncheons– a long-standing tradition hosted by Saint Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Athens. Rev. Mary Catherine Akamatsu, rector at Saint Timothy’s, presented LCCI a check for $2,519.
“We had other churches that came in and offered the clergy meditation and the lunches. Instead of charging for the lunches, there were donations collected. The donation collected from that was $1,259 and we had someone anonymously match that number,” Rev. Akamatsu said.
Other churches participating included First United Methodist, First Presbyterian, St.Paul's Catholic and Journey church.
George Kittrell serves as the Assistant Director of LCCI and he was thrilled to receive the donation.
He said, “This is very important. We rely 100 percent on donations from individuals and area churches. Last time I heard, it was 47 different churches that were involved in this whole thing. We do not get any kind of government assistance.”
There are several ways the public can involved in LCCI’s mission– “to mobilize the Churches of Limestone County to transform lives in the name of Jesus Christ by providing a prayerful and organized approach to meeting the physical needs of individuals in our community. LCCI serves approximately 80-90 people a week.
“We always need volunteers. We could always use items donated that help the homeless– in the winter months especially,” Kittrell said. “Also, the reusable bags groceries go in. Those are kind of expensive right now. If anyone wanted to donate something like that, that would be wonderful.
Sleeping bags, tents, warm clothes and coats are items LCCI tries to provide those who are homeless. They also provide food, toiletries, baby items and other necessities to those in need.
