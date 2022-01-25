Limestone County Churches Involved, also known as LCCI, is saying goodbye to two of its most dedicated volunteers: John and Daisy McCormack.
Both McCormacks spent about 30 to 40 hours per week helping with LCCI’s efforts in whatever way they could.
They have been loyal volunteers with LCCI for 13 years. During that time, they helped with food distribution efforts, donation storage, management efforts, front office duties, special programs and more.
Daisy served on the management team for more than 10 years.
“Daisy and John McCormack are both servants in the truest sense of the word,” Tere Richardson, LCCI board president, said. “Their generosity and with their time and treasure to LCCI has been truly amazing. They will be greatly missed.”
Their final day will be Thursday, Jan. 27. They are moving to Birmingham to be closer to family.
In addition to their efforts with LCCI, the McCormacks have also dedicated efforts to other organizations, such as Habitat for Humanity, CASA, Art Council, St. Andrew Society and their home church, St. Paul Catholic Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.