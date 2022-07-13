LCCI to distribute free school supplies
On Friday, July 22, Limestone County Churches Involved, Inc. will distribute free school supplies to Athens and Limestone County students.
The distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Youth Center, located at 203 N. Jefferson Street.
This service is provided for families in need of assistance. Please bring ID for proof of residency.
For more information, contact LCCI at (256) 262-0671.
Free and reduced lunch applications open in Athens City Schools and Limestone County Schools
Applications for free and reduced lunch are now available for Athens City Schools students.
The federal waiver that enabled schools to provide meals at no cost to students ended on June 30, 2022. School lunches will no longer be free for all Athens City Schools students.
Families who think they may qualify for Free and Reduced Lunch can take a moment to complete the 2022-2023 Free and Reduced Lunch Application. Families must re-apply each school year to potentially receive this benefit.
Only one application is necessary per family. Apply at acs-k12.org/nutrition.
2022-2023 ACS Student Daily Lunch Pricing:
- $2.75 — PAID (Family does not qualify for free or reduced lunch)
- $0.40 — REDUCED (apply & see if you qualify)
- $0.00 — FREE (apply & see if you qualify)
If you have any questions or need help with your Free and Reduced Lunch Application, contact Tandy Blackwell, Director of Child Nutrition, at Tandy.Blackwell@acs-k12.org or (256) 233-6600.
Paper applications are also available at acs-k12.org/nutrition.
Free and reduced lunch applications for Limestone County Schools are available at https://limestonesdk12.schoolinsites.com/sys/content/newspost/8c0ee1b643fe4a0887f273e0898cd8c1
Employee and visitor meal prices increase in Limestone County Schools
The board determined the minimum adult payment should reflect the price charged to students paying full price, plus the current value of Federal Cash (paid reimbursement for students) and donated food assistance (entitlement and bonus) for full price meals.
Paid student meal price + USDA reimbursement for paid students + commodity value = minimum required adult meal price.
Adult meal prices
Employees breakfast: Increase to $2.00 from $1.50
Employees lunch: Increase to $3.50 from $3.25
Visitors breakfast: Increase to $3.00
Visitors lunch: Increase to $5.00.
The increase was recommended and approved due to supply costs increasing daily.
The new meal prices will be in effect for the 2022-23 school year.
It will be evaluated each year to comply with federal regulations and reflect the cost of foods and goods used goods to ensure the Child Nutrition Program is profitable.
