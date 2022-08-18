The Limestone County Foster and Adoptive Parent Association invites community members to Swan Creek Park this Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We are doing a fall festival community event with vendors, inflatable slides, carnival games, and more,” said LCFAPA President Maria Tyler.
“Everything is free (to) participate in, but we will be selling lunch plates with hot dogs, chips, drinks, and a dessert as a fundraiser for the LCFAPA.”
A lunch plate will cost attendees $4.
There will be 10 to 15 vendors present, as well as 2 food trucks serving snow cones and BBQ sandwiches.
“We just want everyone to come out and enjoy the day with us,” said Tyler. “We are trying to recruit more foster parents, raise awareness for foster care, and gain support from our community.”
