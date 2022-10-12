flu shots

 

The Limestone County Health Department will be holding a drive-thru flu clinic at the Athens Sportsplex from 9am until 2pm Wednesday, October 19th.  The Flu shots are free to those with Medicaid, Medicare Part B and Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance cards. For all other insurance or no insurance there will be a $2.00 charge. For more information please call 256-232-3200.

Trending Video

Recommended for you