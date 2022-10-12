The Limestone County Health Department will be holding a drive-thru flu clinic at the Athens Sportsplex from 9am until 2pm Wednesday, October 19th. The Flu shots are free to those with Medicaid, Medicare Part B and Blue Cross/Blue Shield insurance cards. For all other insurance or no insurance there will be a $2.00 charge. For more information please call 256-232-3200.
LCHD to hold drive-thru flu shot clinic
Online Poll
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Athens woman arrested on fraud charge in Tenn.
- Local girl makes big sacrifice in honor of younger brother
- Arrest reports Oct. 8
- Fri-Yay Crew welcomes students to school
- Restaurant scores Sept. 26-30
- Arrest reports Oct. 6
- Fire at home on W. Washington Street
- A fiddlin' affair
- Arrest reports
- Athens man arrested on sex charges
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.