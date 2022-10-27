The Limestone County Board of Education met Tuesday night for a special called board meeting where they approved a short agenda, including the purchase of 11 new buses.
Each bus will cost $121,988.00 for a total cost of $1,341,868.00 as part of the transportation plan.
The board also approved addendums to the existing contracts of Ardmore High School Principal Glenn Bryant and Johnson Elementary Pre-K Principal Elizabeth Cantrell, effective Oct. 1.
The board approved the resignation of East Limestone High School itinerant Special Education teacher Thomas Blake Tucker. Tucker had been on paid administrative leave from the school system as of Sept. 19, following his Sept. 16 arrest. Tucker is charged with School Employ Engaging in a Sex Act with a Student Under the Age of 19 and is out on bond.
On Oct. 18 he had a preliminary hearing where it was determined his charges would be sent to a grand jury.
The next LCS board meeting will take place on Nov. 1 at 6:00 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex.
As required by Alabama Law (Ala. Code §16-8-3) the BOE will hold a special annual meeting as part of the regular meeting, to allow the public to address the board relating to the allotment of public funds or any other matter related to the administration of the public schools in Limestone County.
The meeting will be live streamed.
