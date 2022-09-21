On Wednesday the Limestone County School system broke ground on the new Elkmont Elementary School.
centerpiece featured
LCS breaks ground on new Elkmont Elementary School
Online Poll
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Mistrial declared after new evidence from victim's cellphone
- East Limestone School employee arrested
- State rests case after Mason Sisk's confession
- Elkmont man killed in crash
- Arrest reports Sept. 17
- Mason Sisk's defense argues for mistrial, judge waits to decide
- Day three of Mason Sisk trial goes into the night
- Health scores Sept. 5-9
- Elkins family to observe Meningitis Awareness Day
- Arrest reports Sept. 15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.