LCS receive over $79K in grants

Dr. Wayne Reynolds, Alabama State Board of Education District 8, was at Tuesday's Limestone County Board of Education meeting to recognize the Fiscal Year 2022 Agriscience Education Extended School Grant recipients.
“I am glad that I get to come as a member of the State Board to acknowledge and congratulate your accomplishments,” Dr. Reynolds said. “There were two awarded within our county. Elkmont Agriscience Program got $11,808. The Career Tech Center got $17,959. That's wonderful, but in addition to that, there were two grants for Alabama Arts Education Incentive grant each for $20,000.”
The recipients of the Alabama Arts Education Incentive grants were Creekside Elementary School and the Connections Academy. “That is extra money that was accomplished because of the creativity and initiative of those individual instructors. I think we should all be proud of that,” Reynolds said.
The LCBOE also took the following actions.
Overnight trips
• Sugar Creek Elementary 5th grade students to travel to Dauphin Island on October 26-28, 2022 for hands-on science activities.
Approval to bid
• Construction of the new Elkmont Elementary School. Funding from ESSER, Bond Issue and capital Improvements Fund.
Acceptance of bid
• Removal of old lighting and installation of new lighting at Elkmont High school Baseball Field by Williams Electric and line construction at a cost of $125,000. Funding from Capital Projects Fund- Athletic Facilities.
Other business
• Approved quote from Musco Sports Lighting for the new baseball fields lights (equipment only) at Elkmont High School at a cost of $217,900 funded by capital projects fund- athletic facilities.
• Accept quote from Hardiman Remediation for asbestos floor tiles removed at East Limestone Middle School at a cost of $21,300 funded by capital projects fund.
• Approved quote from Stadium Pros for the total of $33,000 to replace old wood bleachers with new aluminum bleachers on Clements High School football field funded by capital projects fund.
• Approved purchase of Amplify DIBELS 8 for grades K-3 and for struggling readers in grades 4-5 at a cost of $27,238.61 funded from State ARI Assessment and Curriculum Funds.
• Approved purchase of tables and chairs for Johnson Elementary School's Cafeteria at a cost of $29,074.14 funded from Child Nutrition Program Funds.
• Approved purchase of 42 LEGO Education SPIKE Prime Robotics Sets ($359.95 each for a cost of $15,117.90), 42 LEGO Education SPIKE Prime Expansion Sets ($109.95 each for a cost of $4,617.90), and product training at a cost of $2,995.00 for teachers of the middles school robotics camp for a total cost of $22,730.80 funded from ARP ESSER funds.
• Approved purchase of Phonics Booster Student Bundles, Teacher Edition Packages and Multisyllabic Routine Cards at a cost of $34,248.50 as well as professional development at a cost of $4,400 from 95% Group LLC for a total of $38,648.50 for Summer SOAR Literacy Act Program funded by ESSER Funds.
• Approved February 2022 bank reconciliation and financials
• Approved fill-ins for Kindergarten through third grade Zaner Bloser Handwriting Textbooks/digital licenses at a cost of $41,659.90 funded by State Textbook Funds.
• Approved Sugar Creek Elementary's contract with Franklin Covey for Leader in Me professional development at a cost of $3,500 funded by Title I funds.
• Approved purchase of ComplianceDirector.org subscription and custom module at a cost of $5,395.50 funding from general fund.
• Approved summer meals program (breakfast and lunch) for all students participating in summer programs and any resident under 18 years old (grab and go) during the month of June 2022 funded by CNP funds with reimbursement by the USDA.
• Approved creation of a competitive dance team at East Limestone High School for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Approved 2022 Summer School program for students in grades 6-12.
• Approved 2022 Summer Work schedule for 37.5 and 40 hour employees.
• Approved Clements High School's purchase of a 60-inch Toro lawnmower from Dixie Auto Parts at a cost of $11,600 funded by local school funds.
• Approved Board meeting and work session schedule for May 2022-2023.
• Approved agreement between Limestone County Board of Education (LCBoE) and Alabama Elk River Development Agency (AERDA)for 26 acres located on Highway 127 for the new Elkmont Elementary School and authorization for Superintendent to execute the agreement on behalf of the LCBoE.
• Approved bidding of various flooring projects to include the following schools: Ardmore High School, Johnson Elementary School, East Limestone High School and West Limestone High School funded by general fund and capital projects fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.