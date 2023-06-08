Limestone County Schools kicked-off their Summer of Achievement in Reading and 21st Century programs this week. The popular summer programs give elementary students an opportunity to participate in science, technology, enrichment, art, and music activities. They also receive additional reading and math instruction.
LCS summer programs begin
Online Poll
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntsville woman dies in crash south of Ardmore
- Athens hires new principals for middle, intermediate schools
- 17th Annual Elk River Boat Party
- Hendrix on home court
- Special vote to overturn city council decision fails with split vote
- Vote to repeal medical cannabis ordinance fails
- Harvest man arrested for impersonating officer
- Health scores May 29-June 2
- Reports June 3
- Graduation 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.