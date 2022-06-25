Parents of students in the Limestone County School system will notice a change in the technology section of the 2022-23 student handbook. LCS will now issue devices to students in grades six through 12.
The handbook states, “the Limestone County School District (“District”) will issue each student in grades 6-12 with a device, which the student is to use as a positive learning tool in coordination with the District’s curriculum, for the purpose of remote learning, classwork, and homework. Although this Agreement authorizes the student’s use of the device for the school year, the device is the property of the District and must be returned upon the District’s request or on the last day of the student’s attendance for the school year.”
Students will be “subject to and must comply with the Limestone County Board of Education Policies and Student Handbook policies addressing student discipline, harassment/bullying, acceptable use of technology and their associated administrative procedures and regulations” when using school-issued devices.
When using school devices, students and their parents will not have a right to privacy. All information stored on the device will be subject to inspection by the school or by law enforcement should it be deemed necessary.
For parents concerned about inappropriate usage, “the District employs Internet filters and monitors students’ Internet activity at school and provides filtering and monitoring of students’ Internet access at home or off school grounds. It is highly recommended that parent(s)/guardian(s) monitor their student’s Internet usage. Parent(s)/guardian(s) assume complete responsibility for the Internet access beyond the network provided by the District. When using the device outside the District, students are bound by the same policies, procedures, and guidelines as in school.”
For more information on policies and procedures, see pages 75-76 of the updated student handbook found on the district website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.