Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance for information about a shooting that took place Monday evening, May 8, in Tanner.
Limestone County Deputies and Investigators responded to a shooting in the 20000 block of US Hwy 31 in Tanner. The shooting took place just north of Huntsville Brownsferry Road.
According to LCSO, the victim was walking near the road when unknown subjects pulled off the highway to make contact with him. The victim was shot and the offenders fled. The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The offender’s fled in a dark color Ford F-150 possibly occupied by two unknown males. One subject was wearing a black cowboy hat.
If you have any information about this case, call investigator Austin Roberson at (256) 232-0111.
