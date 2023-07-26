During the past several weeks, deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Department have had many different training opportunities, and training is crucial for their success.
LCSO deputies trained in Taser 7, constitutional use of force, legal updates, active shooter scenarios and training, firearms qualifications, firearms drills and course of fire, juvenile legal issues and updates, effective report writing, civil process updates, evidence collection and crime scene procedures and arrest control techniques.
“We continue to serve the greatest county in the State of Alabama and will take advantage of every opportunity to strengthen our knowledge and training,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.
