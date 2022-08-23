The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was the recipient of several awards at this year’s National Institute for Jail Operations (NIJO) JailCon 2022 for the Southern regional Conference held recently in Huntsville. The conference honors excellence and is a learning opportunity on safe detention center operations.
LCSO Captain Tammy Waddell was named the Detention Administrator of the Year Award and the Limestone County Detention Center was awarded the Commitment to Training and Dedication for Excellence Award.
“I would like to congratulate Captain Waddell and our Corrections Officers for these well deserved awards. Captain Waddell’s leadership and commitment to not only her training, but the training of her officers, is exemplary,” Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.
Also at this year’s JailCon 2022, Lt. Matthew Hayes earned his National Certified Corrections Executive Certificate (NCCE).
LCSO Corrections Officer Powers, Corrections Officer Beckham, Corrections Officer Hipolito, Corrections Officer Chandler, Corrections Officer Posey, Corrections Officer Norwood, Corrections Officer Swart, and Corrections Officer Kellum earned their National Certified Corrections Officer (NCCO) Certificate.
