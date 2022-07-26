Katie Lee Harbin
By Taylor Lane taylor@athensnews-courier.com

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Katie Lee Harbin. Harbin is a 21-year-old white female with multiple piercings and tattoos. Harbin may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment. She was last seen on July 25th, 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the area of Flanagan Road in Athens, Alabama. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Katie Lee Harbin, please contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111 or call 911.

