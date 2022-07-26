The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Katie Lee Harbin. Harbin is a 21-year-old white female with multiple piercings and tattoos. Harbin may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment. She was last seen on July 25th, 2022 at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the area of Flanagan Road in Athens, Alabama. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Katie Lee Harbin, please contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111 or call 911.
LCSO in search of missing person
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office
-
-
Online Poll
Have you gone a vacation this summer?
You voted:
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Limestone County School Board approves recommendation to terminate teacher
- Local student speaks on teacher certification changes
- Former Limestone County superintendent sentenced in fraud case
- Limestone County weekly food/lodging establishment ratings July 11-15
- Arrest reports July 21
- Holladay sentenced to five years
- Work to begin soon at Mooresville and US Hwy. 72
- Holladay, Sisk sentenced, Carter awaits his fate
- Limestone’s Holt Kennedy continues to find success in Motocross racing
- Elkmont blacksmith champion to hold demonstration
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.