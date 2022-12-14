The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shot was fired at a car accident on Blackburn Road.
When deputies arrived on the scene, both vehicle operators had already left the scene, LCSO said.
Sheriff’s deputies closed the road between Ham Road and Chris Way while investigating around 4 p.m. The road was reopened by 5 p.m.
This is still an ongoing investigation and LCSO asks anyone who has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Investigations Unit at (256) 232-0111.
