LCSO to host benefit ride

On April 29, 2022, 3:30 p.m., at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (101 W. Elm St., Athens Ala.), county commission chairman Collin Daly will present a proclamation to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office recognizing May 1-7, 2022, as National Correctional Officers Week in Limestone County.
Also, during this time, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office will share their dedication and partnership with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, to support their chief of corrections, Matt Cooper, during his fight with cancer. “Ride with Cooper,” is a fundraising event organized by Limestone County Sheriff’s Office sergeant Mark Heard, to help support Cooper as he battles this disease. “Ride for Cooper” is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, at 8:30 a.m., at Claysville Junior High School in Guntersville, Ala.
