The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, and our federal partners, are investigating a new scam where the offender attempts to obtain funds from a victim through Paypal or other forms of wire transfer of funds. Please note the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office nor the Limestone County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will ever ask a witness to make a payment via Paypal. In this case, the individual was attempting to obtain funds from a family member of an inmate. If anyone receives a document like the one attached to this email, we ask that they do not transfer any funds and contact their local law enforcement agency.

