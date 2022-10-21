The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, and our federal partners, are investigating a new scam where the offender attempts to obtain funds from a victim through Paypal or other forms of wire transfer of funds. Please note the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office nor the Limestone County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will ever ask a witness to make a payment via Paypal. In this case, the individual was attempting to obtain funds from a family member of an inmate. If anyone receives a document like the one attached to this email, we ask that they do not transfer any funds and contact their local law enforcement agency.
alert
LCSO warns of new scam
- LCSO
-
-
Online Poll
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Athens woman killed in early morning crash
- A Southern Gem: Perfect in every way
- Tuesday incident leaves one shot, one detained
- Crash claims life of Harvest man
- Arrest reports Oct. 15
- Motorists advised to avoid portions of 65, 565
- High School Leadership Conference at AU
- Former East Limestone employee in court
- HPD gives update on Thursday morning I65/I565 wrecks
- Arrest reports October 18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.