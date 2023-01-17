Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Jay Stinnet was recognized Tuesday morning at the Limestone Count Commission meeting by the Tennessee Valley Chapter Sons of the American Revolution. Stinnett has been with the LCSO since 1994 and is currently a lieutenant in the investigations division.
Benny Hannah, Chairman of the Public Service and Heroism Committee, spoke on behalf of the Tennessee Valley Chapter, and was joined by the chapter’s president Dudley Burwell and Color Guard representative Chip Pharr.
“Jay has not forgotten about the service to community aspect of his job. I’ve even heard that Jay works just as hard at finding someone’s stolen gas can as he does finding someone’s stolen car,” Hannah said. “Jay is currently what every department needs to deal with the dangers and the unknowns that these officers and deputies have to deal with on a daily basis.”
Stinnett was awarded a certificate and a medal of law enforcement commendation. He was joined by Sheriff Josh McLaughlin and other members of the LCSO as he received his honors.
