The Athens Limestone Senior Center was once again a major topic of discussion at the Limestone County Commission meeting. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and Earl Glaze, representing the city of Athens, stopped by to speak during the public comments and to clarify his position on the Pryor Street building.
“In the past, I believe the city and county have worked together really well to meet the need of our seniors. At the last meeting, you received some information that was not totally accurate. Yes, the senior center on Pryor Street has some issues. It’s an old building, and an old building is going to have issues. However, y’all were presented that the ceiling had fallen in, and that was not accurate at all, “ Glaze said.
He explained that as the city was in the process of replacing the roof, a tarp coving the building had blown off during a wind and rain storm. The next morning, someone reported to Glaze that the ceiling had fallen. He went to assess the damage.
“I go there and one tile … one tile had fallen,” he said. “Y’all were presented with information that made it look like the city did not care about the building or was not concerned about that build when that’s not accurate. We were not in the loop to know what the concerns were. Until this day, we have not received the list.”
The city of Athens spent $25,000 in recent months to replace the roof on the senior center. Council on Aging’s Susan McGrady did attest that the city had been quick to respond when alerted of a problem but appeared to wait on replacing the roof, despite ongoing leaks.
“Yes they got that fixed. The building inspector came out a month or so ago and said he had written that up last spring to be done. I got word it had been tabled in the fall. It is not a county building,” McGrady said.
“We serve food from there, so it’s bigger issues than having a room to dance in. There are issues with bugs. The bugs have been there when we are in there. It’s not just when we are out and they just show up and die. The rodents have been in there,” McGrady said.
Mayor Ronnie Marks addressed the commission and voiced his disappointment in the manner in which the senior center issues were brought to light.
“I’m sorry about the show and tell and that it happened that way. I think its a very inappropriate way for professional people to work together,” Marks said. “We are going to look at this as a senior activity center, an education facility and a rental facility. If it works in that COA can or wants to use it … we’ve had 29 years of folks out there, you guys have eaten every meal there. So something, from a 98 health rating in November to a special-called walk through in January or February to another 98 health rating … something is purposeful, and y’all work it out.”
“We are going to keep serving the seniors, no matter what it takes. That’s our job and that’s our duty,” Chairman Collin Daly said.
In other business, the Limestone County Commission approved the following agenda items.
Resolutions and orders
• Resolution for Federal financial assistance through a Section 5310 grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation to provide transportation for the special needs of elderly and disabled individuals. This grant funding will be used to purchase a new van for kidney dialysis transportation.
• Resolution to participate in the joint bidding program for counties participating in IAC, a program for the ACCA.
Contracts, agreements and grants
• Franchise agreement between Knology of Alabama, Inc. and the Limestone County Commission.
• FY2021 Emergency Management Performance Grant Cooperative Agreement in the amount of $42,266 (salary supplement) between the Alabama EMA and the Limestone County EMA.
• Agreement between Athens Main Street and the Limestone County Commission to operate an Athens Tuesday Market at the Limestone County Farmer’s Market.
• Customer service agreement between Unifirst Corporation and the Limestone County Commission for uniforms.
Board appointments
• Reappoint Larry Hall to the Pryor Field Airport
Authority.
Personnel actions
• Approved job description for temporary laborer positions.
• Amend the staffing plan under “Paving- Road Maintenance” to reflect one (1) Equipment Operator I and adding two (2) temporary laborer positions.
Engineer’s reports
• Preliminary and final approval for Gray farm Subdivision to replat tracts three to six into two lots in District 1. The minor subdivision is located on the north side of Liberty Way approximately two miles east of Alabama Hwy 251 and Thach Road intersection.
• Preliminary and final approval for Jerry and Sylvia Bolden creating three lots in District 2. The minor subdivision is located on the east side of Meadows Road approximately 1 mile north of Ed Ray Road intersection.
• Preliminary and final approval for The Billy Gene and Linda Gail Posey Farm (replat of tract 5) into 2 lots in District 1. The minor subdivision is located ile north of Thach Road intersection on the west side of Mooresville Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Red Hill Road Subdivision creating 12 lots in District 4. The minor subdivision is located on the east side of Red Hill Road approximately ile north of Hwy. 72.
Other business
• Update maintenance schedule for the kidney dialysis van.
• Sell of a 2011 Ford from District 4 on GovDeals.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 21, at 9 a.m. at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
