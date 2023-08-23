Alexis Terrell recently made history by become the first female in Limestone County to earn the rank of Eagle Scout – the highest and most coveted award in Scouting. To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, a Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges, earn six different ranks, and propose, plan, and carry out an Eagle service project.
“I had done some things with my brother when he was still in Scouting and before I was able to join as a Scout. Since then, I had always wanted to do it,” Alexis said.
“I am very happy to complete it,” she said. “I earned 29 merit badges and I did a project for the local VFW.”
Jeannie Terrell, Alexis’s mother, is a veteran and member of the VFW. The commander of the VFW pointed out some improvements they would like to see at the VFW.
“I developed a fire pit and a pathway leading to the fire pit. They wanted the pit to retire flags but they also needed walkways for disabled veterans,” Alexis said.
Alexis was a member of the Scouts for four years and was a Lone Scout attached to Troop 236 out of East Limestone. To be considered their own troop, there has to be at least five girls. Terrell has a message for other girls considering Scouts.
“If you find something you want to do, don’t let anyone hold you back. Find a good support system with family, friends, or the community. I had my mo’s family, my dad’s family, and Troop 236 to help me.” she said.
Terrell, now 18, has aged out of the Scouts but is very happy she was able to earn Eagle Scout and the opportunities that come with the achievement.
“It shows leadership and determination. It helps with getting jobs. If I wanted to go into the military, it would give me a couple of ranks up,” she said.
Terrell has plans to attend to Calhoun Community College in the spring and although she has yet to declare a major, she hopes to go into environmental science or environmental studies.
“I want to thank my family and Troop 236 but most of all, I want to thank my Lone Scout counselor, which is my father,” Alexis said.
