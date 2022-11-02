The City of Athens Sanitation Dept. will start leaf pickup on Nov. 7. The department will pick up leaves as staffing allows.
Notes about leaf pickup
• Please do not mix limbs or debris with leaves. Piles of leaves with limbs or debris will not be picked up.
• Please do not place leaves in the street or block drainage inlets. This will cause water drainage issues when there is rain.
• There is not a set schedule for leaf pickup. Sanitation will start on one side of the city and work to the other side throughout the season as staffing allows.
