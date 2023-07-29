BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Lee Hodges birdied four of his last six holes for a 7-under 64 and a four-stroke lead over Tyler Duncan on Friday after almost two rounds of the 3M Open. A nearly two-hour afternoon weather delay led to play being suspended due to darkness with six players yet to finish — none within 10 shots of the lead. Hodges, 74th in the FedEx Cup points race, opened with a 63 for the first-round lead and had a 15-under 127 total to break the tournament 36-hole record of 128 set by Bryson DeChambeau in 2019. Duncan shot a 67.
Lee Hodges leads the 3M Open, while Justin Thomas misses the cut to hurt his playoff hopes
- Mike Cook/AP
-
-
Online Poll
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Kansas man dies in two car collision
- Sentencing of Sisk to come after judge review
- Kansas man dies in collision
- Three arrests made in Rock the South assault
- Cullman Police arrest three from Limestone County region in Rock the South assault case
- 'Willie's Gift' now available for free streaming
- State recommends life without parole for Sisk
- Another award on the mantle
- Thank a Farmer- James Steelman runs roadside vegetable stand 'rain or shine'
- 2023 Media Day for Limestone County Schools
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.