3M Open Golf

Lee Hodges hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round at the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

 AP photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Lee Hodges birdied four of his last six holes for a 7-under 64 and a four-stroke lead over Tyler Duncan on Friday after almost two rounds of the 3M Open. A nearly two-hour afternoon weather delay led to play being suspended due to darkness with six players yet to finish — none within 10 shots of the lead. Hodges, 74th in the FedEx Cup points race, opened with a 63 for the first-round lead and had a 15-under 127 total to break the tournament 36-hole record of 128 set by Bryson DeChambeau in 2019. Duncan shot a 67.

