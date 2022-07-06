Armadillos are a common sighting throughout Alabama, but it is uncommon to see armadillo carcasses posed playing poker on the roadside.
This was the case on the July Fourth holiday along US Hwy. 72 in the Clements area. An arrow shaped sign reading “Le Card Game” could be seen by drivers heading eastbound on US Hwy 72. The sign indicated a nearby table where four armadillo carcasses were posed playing poker.
Armadillos can be harvested all year, but only by legal means.
According to Marianne Gauldin, a conservation education specialist with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, it is legal to possess road-killed armadillos.
The nature of the demise of these armadillos is unknown to The News Courier, therefore legality of possession cannot be determined. If the animals were legally harvested or road-killed, then the possession of the carcasses would be legal.
If the roadside lot the armadillos were left on did not belong to the mystery resident, then the display could be described as being littered with armadillo carcasses and a poker table, according to Gauldin. Littering and trespassing can both be potentially prosecuted.
Different species have different laws governing their harvesting and possession. What is legal for an armadillo, may not be the same as what is legal for other species.
Gauldin reminded readers, “all wild animals have the potential to transmit disease to humans.”
