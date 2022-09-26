Athens’ legendary state champion head coach Larry McCoy looks back at some of the fond memories from his 1972 team’s undefeated regular season, as the 50th reunion of the group takes place Friday, during the pregame of the Golden Eagles’ competition against Cullman.
It has been 50 years since McCoy entered his 7th season as head coach of the Golden Eagles football team, who would go on to become the first undefeated regular season team in the school’s history in 1972, going a perfect 10-0.
“It is always good to see that group. They were a special group. First thing we had (on that team) is we had some outstanding seniors that had come up through the program,” McCoy said. “They were a special group of young men.”
That 1972 team may not have won the state championship – losing to Cullman in the second round in a rematch from earlier in the season – but the 11-1 Golden Eagles that year set the tone for the rest of the 1970s, the most successful era of Athens football history.
“We had a lot of good things going on at that time in the 70s,” McCoy said. “The ‘72 team is the one that set the tone for the decade. We won a lot of games and we had a lot of success. That was our first undefeated team regular season and the first playoff team – they had just started the playoffs, so we were one of the first playoff teams.”
That year featured season wins over rivals Decatur by a score of 14-6 and Cullman 23-13.
Furthermore, they also beat other north Alabama opponents such as Hartselle 36-22, Grissom 21-12 and Deshler 14-7, while also beating Birmingham-area opponents such as Pell City 41-20 and then Thompson in the first round of the playoffs 26-12.
“We had a pretty tough schedule. We played the Decatur teams, teams in the Shoals area, the Huntsville teams. We had a real tough schedule with some real close games. It was a real special group.”
The victory over Cullman in 1972 was not only a big rivalry win, but was symbolic of the Golden Eagles getting over the hump of a Bearcats team that always seemed to give them trouble.
“At that time, Cullman had just been a thorn in our side for several years,” McCoy said. “We hadn’t beat them in a few years and that was a big game for us.”
He also reminisces on a game that still sticks with him today: the Deshler game, where Athens would win 14-7 on the road.
“That was a heck of a game. It rained that day. They blocked two punts on us right before the half, and that was unusual, because we always had good special teams. For some reason they blocked two punts but they didn’t get a score out of it,” McCoy said. “We were tied at the half and we took the (opening drive) second half and went 96 yards. Nobody scored the rest of the game. I remember that like it was yesterday.”
There is a degree of symbolism with the reunion of the 1972 team taking place during the renewal of the rivalry between the Golden Eagles and the Bearcats.
It is even more symbolic given the fact the field they will play on is named after Coach McCoy.
What also makes it memorable is McCoy’s continued commitment to Athens football and the community.
“I just have so many good memories of the people of Athens. They love their school, their athletics and especially their football. It was just a special place for me. Like I always say, ‘once a Golden Eagle, always a Golden Eagle.’ Everyone that year, there would be lines to get in the gates at 5:30.”
The Cullman team that season would eventually lose to the state champions Colbert County High School, who are regarded as one of the best teams in the history of state football.
However, McCoy has his own perspective on that point of view.
“I don’t think they were better than our 1975 team. Everybody always says our ‘75 team is the best team that’s ever been put together. We had a bunch of good players on there.”
